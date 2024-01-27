Alliance with Congress off to a good start on 11 LS seats in UP: SP chief Akhilesh

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said his party's alliance with the Congress is "off to a good start" with 11 "strong" Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.
The state sends 80 members to the Lower House of Parliament and elections are due in April-May.
"Our cordial alliance with the Congress is off to a good start with 11 strong seats. This trend will move forward with the winning equation. 'INDIA' team and 'PDA' strategy will change history," Yadav said in a post in Hindi on 'X'.
The development comes at a time amid strong indications that Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar may do yet another volte-face and return to the BJP-led NDA.
Kumar had joined hands with RJD, founded by his former arch-rival Lalu Prasad, in August 2022 after he severed ties with the BJP.
In case Kumar decides to return to the NDA fold, the opposition united front will take a big hit.