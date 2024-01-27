ASI findings on Gyanvapi will gain global acceptance: MP minister Prahlad Patel

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh minister Prahlad Patel has said that the findings of ASI about Gyanvapi mosque will be accepted by the country and world, referring to the claim by the lawyer representing the Hindu litigants that the mosque was built after razing a temple.

The MP minister of panchayat rural development and labour told reporters in Jabalpur that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which surveyed the mosque on the Supreme Court's direction, is renowned not only in the country but across the world.

"If anyone does the work of looking at history through the prism of history, it is ASI. Hence, the country and the world will accept its facts. The ASI's report presented before the court will enhance everyone's knowledge," he said on Friday.

Patel, who is a former Union minister for tourism and culture, said that ASI's retired officers go abroad for archaeological conservation and research work.