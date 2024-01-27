Dehradun Diary: Dr Yashwant Kathoch gets Padma Shri

The recipient of the Padma Shri from Uttarakhand, this year was Dr Yashwant Singh Kathoch (88), who has devoted 33 years of his life as an educator and contributing to the field of history. Serving as the principal of a government school till 1995, he moved to a small house near Pauri district and was surrounded by hundreds of books, spent all these years reading, writing and researching. When his name was announced for the prestigious award, Dr Kothoch in utter shock, said, “How did this happen?...whatever happened was good. The government has bestowed this honor upon a common man like me.”

State IT dept tableau bags first prize

At the Republic Day function held at the Parade Ground in Dehradun, the tableau presented by the state information department was chosen as the best. The front part of the tableau depicted traditional Uttarakhandi women clad in customary attire and extending a warm welcome. It showcased the cultivation of traditional grains such as Manduwa, Jhangora, Ramdana, and Kaunni and the state bird Monal. In addition, traditional artists adorned in folk costumes performed captivating dances, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the region. It was designed by K S Chauhan.

1st time since ’47, Tricolour unfurled at Kaliyar dargah

At the Kaliyar Sharif dargah in the Roorkee area, the national flag was unfurled for the first time after Independence on Friday to mark the Republic Day. Waqf Board chairman Shadab Shams who attended the event as the chief guest, told this newspaper, “It is a momentous occasion to unfurl the tricolour here, which fills me with emotion as I pay my respects to my motherland.” He emphasised that there should be no place in the country where the national flag is not flown. The main R-Day celebrations with great fervor was held at the Rehmania madrasa in Roorkee, were people from all walks of like including those from minority communities participated.

Narendra sethi

Our correspondent in Uttarakhand

narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com