Didi says BJP ‘anti-women’, plans protest

KOLKATA: Days after CM Mamata Banerjee branded the BJP as an anti-women party, the women wing of the Trinamool Congress announced it would hold 34 rallies on January 30 across all organisational districts in the state to launch a protest against the Central government’s disrespectful attitude towards women.

They will highlight issues like the Bilkis Bano case and BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya’s choice of words for Banerjee.

The announcement is said to be significant in the backdrop of the Bengal CM’s allegation against the BJP. The TMC’s move to activate its women wing appears to be aimed to retain the support of the women electorate, who voted en bloc for the ruling party in the 2021 Assembly elections.

At a gathering in Kolkata on the same day of PM Modi’s speech in Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony at Ram Temple, Mamata said, “BJP talks about Lord Ram. But what about Goddess Sita? She was all along with Lord during his exile.”