Host of agreements signed with France

NEW DELHI: Happy and proud to be with you Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said French President Emmanuel Macron when he extended his greetings for the Republic Day on Friday. The French President concluded his two-day trip to India by visiting the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi, shortly before he took off for Paris.

“My dear friend Narendra Modi, Indian people, my warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let’s celebrate,” said President Macron on Friday, ahead of attending the Republic Day parade as the chief guest on Kartavya Path.

A 40-member delegation, which included three ministers, accompanied the President. A French contingent also took part in the parade.

France and India are strategic partners. India accorded a royal welcome to President Macron. “Grateful for the French participation in our Republic Day celebrations. The military band, marching contingent, jets and multi-role aircraft tanker contributed to the parade being a memorable one. President Macron, your presence will add a great momentum to India-France ties,’’ said Modi.

Meanwhile, among the major agreements signed during this visit was Tata Group partnering Airbus Helicopters to establish an assembly line for in the country. The facility will produce the Airbus’ best selling H125 helicopter from its civil range for India and export to some of its neighbouring countries. “Helicopters are crucial for nation-building and a made-in-India civil helicopter will unlock the true potential of the helicopter market in India,’’ said Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO.