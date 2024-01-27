Kerala, Telangana top in girls’ Higher Education enrolment

NEW DELHI: Kerala, Telangana, Haryana and Assam are the top four states that have more female enrolment in the country compared to others, according to the Centre’s All India Survey for Higher Education (AISHE) 2021-22 report. Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh follow the four states.

The total female enrolment is 2,06,91,792, as per the report, which is the primary source of comprehensive statistics on the Higher Education scenario in the country.

According to the report, the total estimated enrolment in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in 2021-22 was 4,32,68,181, of which 96,38,345 was in Universities and its Constituent Units, 3,14,59,092 was in colleges, and 21,70,744 in stand-alone institutions.