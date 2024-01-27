Kharge express hope amid rumors of INDIA bloc split

KALABURAGI: Amid strong rumors of a split among the constituents of the INDIA alliance, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge continues his efforts to keep the INDIA alliance intact.
Speaking with press persons at the Kalaburagi Airport on Saturday, Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters that he does not have complete picture of the latest political developments in Bihar.
"If I tell anything without having the complete knowledge of the development, it will give scope for confusion. I will be going to Dehradun on Sunday and from there to New Delhi. I will try to get some information and then I will comment," Kharge said.
To a pointed question, the AICC President said that he does not know whether the Bihar Chief Minister has met the Governor or is the meeting going to happen.
"How can I react to your question when I don’t know anything on the issue," he asked.
However, he said that he had tried to talk with Nitish Kumar but could not get through.
"I will continue my efforts to persuade the leaders of all the constituents of INDIA alliance to fight against communal force as one force, let see what happens," he said.
He added that the political parties and leaders who want prevalence of democracy will continue in the INDIA alliance.
Kharge further said that he has written letters to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Secretary General of the Communist Party of India Sitaram Yechury strongly advocating the need of continuing and strengthening the INDIA alliance to protect democracy.
KPCC working President Eshwar Khandre, Medical education minister Sharanaprakash Patil, KKRDB President Dr. Ajay Singh and District Congress Committee President Jagadev Guttedar were present.
Ramakrishna Badseshi