Kharge express hope amid rumors of INDIA bloc split

KALABURAGI: Amid strong rumors of a split among the constituents of the INDIA alliance, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge continues his efforts to keep the INDIA alliance intact.

Speaking with press persons at the Kalaburagi Airport on Saturday, Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters that he does not have complete picture of the latest political developments in Bihar.

"If I tell anything without having the complete knowledge of the development, it will give scope for confusion. I will be going to Dehradun on Sunday and from there to New Delhi. I will try to get some information and then I will comment," Kharge said.