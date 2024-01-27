Kharge writes to Mamata requesting safe and smooth passage of Nyay yatra in Bengal

KOLKATA: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting her to ensure safe passage for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.

Kharge, in his letter, said that he has learnt “some miscreants may foment trouble” for the Yatra in the coming days with the intention of showing the West Bengal administration in a bad light or to simply disrupt the yatra.

Kharge’s letter came at a time when Mamata, ruling out alliance with INDIA bloc partner Congress three days ago, announced that the Trinamool Congress will fight all 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal alone.