Land scam case: ED tells CM Hemant Soren to report for questioning between Jan 29-31 lest they come for him

The ED is carrying out an investigation in Ranchi land scam case on the basis of the documents recovered from Bhanu Pratap's house, one of the key accused in the land scam case.

According to ED, several important documents related to land were found in the raid from the house of Sub-Inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad of Badagain zone. Certain documents are allegedly linked with the CM related to the alleged grab of a costly parcel of tribal land in Ranchi.

Soren skipped the first summon on August 14, and sent a letter to ED asking it to withdraw the summons or he will be forced to take legal action against the agency.

However, the ED again issued summon against Soren asking him to appear before it on August 24. Soren skipped it again, and sent a letter to ED saying that he has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging the summons issued to him, but he was summoned again by ED for the third time.

Soren was waiting for the hearing of his petition in the Supreme Court on September 17, but before that he was issued fresh summons by ED asking to appear before it on September 23. In spite of going to ED office, Soren approached Jharkhand High Court against the summons issued against him and sought relief.