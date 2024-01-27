Land scam case: ED tells CM Hemant Soren to report for questioning between Jan 29-31 lest they come for him

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a letter to Chief Minister Hemant Soren once again asking him to decide time and place soon for questioning.
After the ninth summon, Soren had written a letter expressing his inability to give any date, citing pre-engagements before March 31. The current letter, also seen as 10th summon to Soren, has been written against Soren’s reply after being summoned for the ninth time.
According to sources, ED through its letter has asked Soren to decide any time and place in between January 29 to 31, or they themselves will come to him.
Notably, after being summoned for the eighth time in land scam case, CM Soren agreed to join the probe, following which, he was questioned by ED at his residence in Ranchi on January 20 for more than 7 hours. Now, the ED wants to question him once again.
The ED is carrying out an investigation in Ranchi land scam case on the basis of the documents recovered from Bhanu Pratap's house, one of the key accused in the land scam case.
According to ED, several important documents related to land were found in the raid from the house of Sub-Inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad of Badagain zone. Certain documents are allegedly linked with the CM related to the alleged grab of a costly parcel of tribal land in Ranchi.
Soren skipped the first summon on August 14, and sent a letter to ED asking it to withdraw the summons or he will be forced to take legal action against the agency.
However, the ED again issued summon against Soren asking him to appear before it on August 24. Soren skipped it again, and sent a letter to ED saying that he has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging the summons issued to him, but he was summoned again by ED for the third time.
Soren was waiting for the hearing of his petition in the Supreme Court on September 17, but before that he was issued fresh summons by ED asking to appear before it on September 23. In spite of going to ED office, Soren approached Jharkhand High Court against the summons issued against him and sought relief.
However, a few days later, ED issued fresh summons, this time for the fifth time, asking Soren to appear before the central investigation agency on October 4, which he skipped again.
Later he was called for the sixth time on December 12 for questioning, but he skipped it again asking the agency to let him know in what capacity he was summoned. He had also said that he had already submitted details of his properties to the ED.