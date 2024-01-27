Maratha quota leader on fast, sets 24-hr deadline for Shinde

MUMBAI: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Friday made a fresh demand that the Maharashtra government amend its free education policy to include all Marathas until the benefit of reservation becomes available for the entire community.

He and his supporters would enter Mumbai on Saturday for their planned protest at Azad Maidan ground if their demands were not met, he warned.

Addressing a rally at Shivaji Chowk in Vashi area of neighbouring Navi Mumbai where he arrived in the morning with thousands of his supporters, Jarange said he would stay put in Navi Mumbai for the day. He also started his hunger strike from Friday morning

Jarange Patil said if the government was unable to provide the quota immediately to the community, then they should issue a GR (government resolution) providing free education from KG to PG for the community students.