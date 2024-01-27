People worried over inflation, unemployment but Modi govt is busy diverting attention: Congress

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at the Centre, the Congress on Saturday claimed that every second person in India is worried about "increasing inflation, economic recession, unemployment and conflicts" but the Modi government is busy "diverting" the attention of the country.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X which claimed that in the last one year, the price of vegetables has increased by 15 to 60 per cent.

In his post in Hindi, Ramesh said, "Under the 'mehngaai kaal' of 'ahankaracharya', one in three Indians is worried about losing his or her job this year, while 57 per cent are worried about inflation."