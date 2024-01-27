States told to enrol civil engineers in PG course in 12 select institutes soon

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has urged the state governments and Union Territory administrations, including municipal agencies, to enroll their civil engineers for specially designed sponsored postgraduate programme — Public Health Engineering/ Environmental Engineering — for successful implementation of its Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

The ministry has recognised 12 renowned academic institutions to conduct the two-year degree courses. “The subject of Public Health Engineering/ Environmental Engineering has been recognised as vital for graduate in-service civil engineers, engaged in delivery of water and sanitation services in the county.

While appreciating the need for specialisation at PG level for in-service civil engineers, this ministry has recognised 12 renowned academic institutions… to conduct postgraduate degree courses of 24 months duration… I request you to nominate suitable candidates from your department to undergo this PG course for the academic year 2024-25 (2024-26 batch),” read a letter from the advisor at Central Public Health and Environmental

Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO), M Dhinadhayalan. The CPHEEO is the technical wing of the ministry. Referring to SBM-U and AMRUT, Dhinadhayalan put emphasis on the need for more qualified and trained manpower to ensure proper operation, maintenance and management of the infrastructure as the government is attaching “topmost priority” in improvement of water supply and sanitation services across the country.

The MoHUA has also launched AMRUT 2.0 and SBM-2.0 on October 2021 with the objective to provide universal water supply and sanitation services in all urban local bodies across the country.

“The government is also promoting 24x7 water supply with drink-from-tap facility, reuse of waste water and energy recovery from municipal solid waste and sludge under various missions. So, states and urban local bodies need more number of qualified and trained manpower for better implementation of schemes,” the letter said.

Upskilling