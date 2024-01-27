Tata-Airbus deal to make choppers for civilian use

NEW DELHI: European aviation major Airbus and the salt-to-airline conglomerate Tata Group have joined hands to set up India’s first Final Assembly Line (FAL) for helicopters in the private sector. Together, the two groups will manufacture Airbus’ best-selling chopper from its civil range, H125, for the domestic market and export to neighbouring countries.

The announcement was made during the two-day visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to India as chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. The FAL will undertake the integration of the major component assemblies, avionics and mission systems, installation of electrical harnesses, hydraulic circuits, flight controls, dynamic components, fuel system and the engine. It will also do testing, qualification, and delivery of the H125 to customers in India and the region.

Deliveries of the first ‘Made in India’ H125s are expected to commence in 2026. The location of the assembly line will be jointly decided by Airbus and the Tata Group.

The proposed helicopter manufacturing facility will be the second FAL to be established in India by Airbus.