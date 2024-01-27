Union Home Ministry extends Z+ security to Kerala Governor Arif Khan after face-off with SFI activists

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union Home Ministry has extended Z+ security cover to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the Raj Bhavan said here on Saturday.

The Z+ security cover of CRPF personnel has been extended to Khan and Raj Bhavan, his office said in a post on 'X'.

"Union Home Ministry has informed Kerala Raj Bhavan that Z+ Security cover of CRPF is being extended to Hon'ble Governor and Kerala Raj Bhavan," the post said.