Uproar over renaming of Ayushman Bharat Health Centres in Ladakh

SRINAGAR: Renaming of Ayushman Bharat Health Centres as “Ayushman Arogya Mandir” has triggered a row in Ladakh with the elected Hill Councils of Leh and Kargil districts and religious groups strongly opposing the move, saying “it falls short on all fronts of inclusivity”.

With the tagline ‘ArogyamParmam Dhanam’, the new sign boards have been put up at many Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres in both Kargil and Leh districts.

Sajjad Kargili, a social and political activist from Ladakh, said, “The failure to align with the directives of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare only adds to the complexity of the situation. The health institutions require a locally accepted brand that respects the sentiments of all people,” he said and sought the intervention of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh in the matter.