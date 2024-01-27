Uproar over renaming of Ayushman Bharat Health Centres in Ladakh

SRINAGAR: Renaming of Ayushman Bharat Health Centres as “Ayushman Arogya Mandir” has triggered a row in Ladakh with the elected Hill Councils of Leh and Kargil districts and religious groups strongly opposing the move, saying “it falls short on all fronts of inclusivity”.
With the tagline ‘ArogyamParmam Dhanam’, the new sign boards have been put up at many Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres in both Kargil and Leh districts.
Sajjad Kargili, a social and political activist from Ladakh, said, “The failure to align with the directives of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare only adds to the complexity of the situation. The health institutions require a locally accepted brand that respects the sentiments of all people,” he said and sought the intervention of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh in the matter.
He also urged the authorities to refrain from any branding or changes that incorporate names or symbols associated with a specific belief system on public properties, policies, and institutions.
Concerned over the issue, Chief Executive Councilor (CEC) Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Leh, Tashi Gyalson wrote to Lieutenant Governor of the UT informing him that the renaming has generated significant resentment among the public, necessitating prompt attention and resolution.
“The renaming of an institute is a matter of great sensitivity, and it is imperative to honor public sentiments. The branding of these health centers should be done using Bhoti language in adherence to the instructions provided by the ministry,” he said. There are at least 321 Ayuhsman centres across Ladakh UT, which comprises Kargil and Leh.