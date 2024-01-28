140 crore Indians are living in 'anyaay kaal' imposed by BJP: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday alleged that 140 crore Indians were living in "anyaay kaal" imposed by the BJP and they would ensure that justice is done to the people of the country through the five pillars of "nyay" proposed by the party.

Congress spokesperson and AICC Media and Publicity chairman Pawan Khera said at a press conference that the BJP government has mastered the art of shrouding reality behind the dazzle of an event and that is what is happening with the country and its economy under them.

"This government has mastered the art of how to shroud the reality behind the dazzle of an event. This is something we must all learn from them. The truth about the economy is that youth from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are queuing up for jobs for fighting in Israel. This is heart-wrenching," Khera told reporters.

"Why would any person want to go to a country engaged in war and become a labourer? The answer is that their average monthly income is just Rs 10,000 (most below minimum wage) while Israel is offering almost 13-14 times that salary," he added.

Khera said it was unfortunate to see that there were 51 lakh applicants for only 60,000 vacancies of police constables in Uttar Pradesh.

"140 crore Indians are living in 'anyaay kaal' imposed by the BJP's misrule," he said.

The Congress leader said the Narendra Modi government shall in the next few days present its final Budget and the entire government machinery is being used to propagate a hollow slogan of 'Viksit Bharat'.

"And this Budget would just be an extension of this shiny, glitzy, extravagant picture of India where the finance minister would read out paragraphs and paragraphs of praise of the Pradhan Mantri ji laced with a lot of superficial claims," Khera said.

"The dazzle of this Budget speech should not blur the reality of this government," he added.