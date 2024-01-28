Hatred, violence being spread across country: Rahul Gandhi in West Bengal

SILIGURI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the BJP government at the Centre of spreading hatred and violence across the country and working for big corporations by overlooking the interests of the poor and the youth.

Gandhi, who was addressing the "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" in Siliguri in North Bengal, said, "The Union government has made a mockery of the youths who wanted to join the armed forces by introducing the Agniveer scheme, a short-term recruitment scheme for the armed forces."