Labourer crushed to death by crane in Navi Mumbai: Police

THANE: A 20-year-old labourer was crushed to death by a crane at a cable laying site in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 11.30 am on Saturday in the Kharghar area, they said.

The labourer was pushing a cable drum at the site where digging was underway when he accidentally tripped and fell on the road near a crane.