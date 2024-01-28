Manipur tribal organisation to oppose fencing of Indo-Myanmar border

IMPHAL: A tribal organisation in Manipur's Churachandpur district said it will "oppose" the Centre's decision to fence the Indo-Myanmar border.

Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) held a public consultation in the district headquarters town on Saturday where it was resolved to "oppose" the Centre's decision to fence the Indo-Myanmar border and to cancel the Free Movement Regime, a statement issued by ITLF said.

The Free Movement Regime allows people living on both sides of the border to travel 16 km into each other's territory without a visa. Four Indian states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram, share a 1,643-km-long border with Myanmar.