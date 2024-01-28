MP: Panchayat dept employee sacked as sarpanch not allowed to unfurl tricolour over caste

BHOPAL: The authorities have terminated the service of a panchayat department employee after a sarpanch was not allowed to unfurl the national flag at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Republic Day due to his caste.

The alleged incident took place in Tarena village panchayat under Biaora tehsil of Rajgarh district on Friday, following which Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh alleged the sarpanch faced discrimination for being a Dalit.

District Panchayat's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Akshay Temrawal on Saturday night said Tarena gram panchayat's employment assistant Lakhan Singh Sondhiya got the flag unfurled by another person, instead of the village sarpanch, on Republic Day.