Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar Chief Minister for record ninth term, two Deputy CMs also sworn in

PATNA: Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar on Sunday took oath as chief minister of the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar in the presence of BJP national president J P Nadda and other dignitaries. This is a record ninth term that Nitish was administered oath as CM of the state.

Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders—Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha---were among eight other legislators administered oath of office by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Rajbhawan at 5 pm. Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha will be deputy chief ministers.

Apart from Nitish, Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Shravan Kumar, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, all from JD(U), Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Prem Kumar, all from BJP, Santosh Kumar of Hindustani Awam Morcha and Sumit Kumar Singh (Independent) took oath as cabinet ministers.

The new cabinet ministers will be allotted portfolios later.

Earlier, Nitish met the Governor and staked a claim to form a new government with BJP and its allies. Nitish also submitted letters of support of 128 MLAs. They include JD(U)’s 45 MLAs, BJP’s 78, HAM’s four MLAs and one Independent MLA.