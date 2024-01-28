Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh says 'not contesting' at Lok Sabha polls

BHOPAL: At a time when the opposition Congress is reportedly toying with the idea of fielding senior leaders in the coming Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh, former CM and current Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh has made it clear that he isn’t keen at contesting the LS polls.

“There is no question of me contesting the Lok Sabha polls, as I still have more than two years left as a Rajya Sabha member,” Singh told journalists in Rajgarh district.

Importantly, leaving behind the Congress’s dismal show in the November 2023 assembly polls in MP, Singh is now working at rebuilding the party organization for the Lok Sabha polls in the Rajgarh parliamentary constituency – a seat he won in 1984 and 1991.

The same seat was represented by his younger brother Lakshman Singh five times between 1994 and 2004, including as BJP candidate in 2004.

There has been a strong buzz in the state Congress circles about the septuagenarian former CM being a frontrunner for the Congress ticket from Rajgarh and Bhopal Lok Sabha seats.