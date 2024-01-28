‘Surya Namaskar’ to be conducted in all Rajasthan govt schools on February 15

JAIPUR: ‘Surya Saptami’ on February 15 will be observed in Rajasthan with a mass ‘Surya Namaskar’ programme in all government schools across the state.

Following the order of School Education Minister Madan Dilawar, Director of Secondary Education Department Ashish Modi issued an order directing all chief district education officers to conduct ‘Surya Namaskar’ in morning prayers.

He said that the department aims to make a world record on February 15 by conducting mass ‘Surya Namaskar’ by students, parents and teachers in all the schools.

“The practice of ‘Surya Namaskar’ has already begun in schools. All the students are expected to perform ‘Surya Namaskar’ along with their parents and teachers. Those with medical conditions will not participate,” Modi told PTI.

He said that initially the event is for one day on ‘Surya Saptami’, and if the government instructs, further orders will be issued to make it a regular campaign in view of the health benefits of ‘Surya Namaskar’.

Modi said that chief district education officers have been instructed in the order, issued on January 23, to conduct training of ‘Surya Namaskar’ to teachers and students by qualified instructors.

The director said that ‘Surya Namaskar’ will be performed simultaneously by students, parents, teachers, villagers in all schools on February 15 and this would become a “world record”.

He said that education officers have also been asked to update about the number of participants by 2 pm on February 15.