Analysts see no major ‘election effect’ on Budget 2024

The Union government’s vote on account for 2024 will focus more on capital expenditure and less on populist gestures, feel most analysts, while there are also some who expect the event to make some concessions towards the impending elections.

The vote-on-account is designed to help the government meet its expenses until a new government is formed in May. Most analysts, therefore, do not see any grand policy announcements, particularly as the finance minister herself clarified the matter a few days ago.

“The 1st Feb budget is just a vote on account, a budget to meet expenditure till the next government comes to power. No spectacular announcements, you will have to wait till after the general elections," FM Nirmala Sitharaman said on December 7, at the CII's Global Economic Policy Forum 2023 in New Delhi.

This, however, has not prevented analysts from coming up with their projections for the upcoming event.

Analysts at the Centrum Broking Limited feel the major push of the interim budget will be towards capex spending.

“The budget will put its emphasis on spending for development while also providing a foundation for advancing the industrial and infrastructure sectors,” the analysts said.

The major thrust will remain on sectors such as roads, railways and urban infrastructure, they said.

Meanwhile, their compatriots at broking firm Sharekhan feel the vote on account will focus on three crucial elements- “capital expenditure, the ‘Make in India’ initiative, and a green energy push.”

The broker expects the government’s capital expenditure to slow down as compared to the previous years while it would on the contrary go ahead and incentivise private capex.