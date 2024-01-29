Assam police didn’t send anyone to spy on ULFA: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dismissed the charge about the state police sending a youth to spy on the Paresh Baruah faction of the insurgent group United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) in Myanmar.

The ULFA released a video on Sunday, claiming that one of its members was sent by the Assam police for spying.

In the “confessional” video, the individual, who identified himself as Manash Borgohain alias Mukut Axom from the state’s Golaghat district, claimed he is a sub-inspector (SI) attached to the special branch of the police.

He was seen in ULFA’s captivity, surrounded by some of its members. Sarma said the individual is not a policeman.

“To be able to become an SI, you need to sit for a test and clear it. Nobody can become an SI stealthily. So, I feel there is no truth in the matter,” he said.

“I say it as the CM that he is not an Assam police officer. I feel Paresh Baruah has had some misunderstanding,” Sarma said, adding that he would request the ULFA chief not to punish the individual.