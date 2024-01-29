Centre plans to digitise agricultural cooperative banks in states on Jan 30

NEW DELHI: The Central government is planning to computerise the agricultural cooperative sector in a bid to bring transparency and efficiency. It is also set to release a national database of 8 lakh cooperative societies in the country.

The Ministry of Cooperation, in collaboration with the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), will launch the project for computerisation of Agriculture and Rural Development Banks (ARDBs) and the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCSs) of all states and Union territories on January 30.

According to several experts, digitalisation of the cooperative sector has been long due and it will modernise and revive the ailing sector.

“Precise data related to cooperative loan disbursements would help the managements make well-informed decisions and enable the governments to make policies related to it,” said Dr N Satyanarayan, former head of the National Cooperative Union of India, an apex organisation representing the entire cooperative movement in the country.