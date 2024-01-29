Chhattisgarh project aims to reform juvenile offenders

Initially, focus was on those involved in petty crimes. The drug addicts are handled through the ongoing Nijaat campaign to help them conquer adversities in their lives.

Besides the police, the counsellors act like good friends to juveniles facing adverse life situations as they extend support with a patient hearing like a companion who guides.

“After screening and assessment, the intent is to bring these juvenile offenders back into mainstream society. Those expressing willingness are given priority and their identity kept confidential. We have a team of experienced counsellors, artists, musicians, sports coaches, yoga experts to channelise their energy towards new interests, positive thoughts and constructive activities in a safe space without the need for institutionalisation”, said Santosh Singh, Bilaspur superintendent of police.

“Perhaps this is the first of its plan by the district police carried out in an organised way not just on diversion for delinquent teenagers but also providing them a good future through education, life-skill, family counselling, crisis intervention or even scope of employment. The efforts aimed to prevent these juvenile offenders becoming habitual adult criminals later”, said Job Zachariah, UNICEF state chief.

To begin with, over 30 juvenile offenders have been screened with a deadline set till May this year and are given crucial support, counselling and instructions. The interaction sessions are held on a regular basis with close monitoring and follow-ups.

‘Inculcating values’

The holistic intervention involves a need-based approach to inculcate qualitative improvement in the lives of the children. Feedback sessions are held with parents or guardians, friends, locals and the counsellors to keep an eye on their activities. “Out of the over 30 juvenile offenders engaged with us, we hope to achieve success in around twenty of them”, said CSJ.