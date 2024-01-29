Chhattisgarh school headmaster held after making people take pledge not to believe in Hindu gods

BILASPUR: A 60-year-old headmaster of a government school in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district has been arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments after administering a pledge to people not to believe in Hindu gods and to embrace Buddhism, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on January 22, following which the district education officer suspended Ratalal Sarovar, who was posted as headmaster of a government primary school in Bharari village, an official said.

On January 22, when the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol was held at the Ayodhya temple, Sarovar gathered a group of people including children in Mohtarai village under Ratanpur police station limits.

He allegedly administered them a pledge not to worship Hindu gods, including Lord Shiv, Ram and Krishna, and to follow Buddhism, a police official said quoting a complaint by Rupesh Shukla, an office-bearer of a right wing organisation.