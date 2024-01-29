Dont fall into CAA trap: Mamata Banerjee; will be implemented within a week: Union Minister Shantanu Thakur

KOLKATA: Mercury in West Bengal politics soared on Monday over the issue of implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) with chief minister Mamata Banerjee, during her north Bengal visit, urged not to fall into the trap of the contentious act and Union minister Shantanu Thakur said the newly amended act would be implemented not only in Bengal but also across the country within seven days.

Addressing a gathering in Cooch Behar, Mamata said the CAA is being raked up again for electoral politics as the BSF is issuing “fake” identity cards and Thakur, a representative of Matua community comprising Hindu refugees from Bangladesh, guaranteed that the act would be implemented within a week when he was addressing a public gathering in South24 Parganas.

“We have given recognition to refugee colonies by issuing land deeds. Without being citizen, how can they government facilities and vote? The BSF is torturing people. The BSF is issuing separate identity cards for people living in border areas. Do not accept it. Tell them that you have Aadhar and ration cards and you do not need the fake card. If you accept the card, your name will be deleted from the NRC,” Mamata reminding that she fought against the Centre’s NRC and CAA move.