Farmers’ union calls for rural bandh on Feb 16

NEW DELHI: To mount pressure on the Central government before the interim budget, farmers’ collective Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has given a call for ‘Grameen Bandh’ (rural shutdown) on February 16, 2024, across the country. It has also urged workers from industries and the informal sector to participate in the protest.

The SKM has appealed to the farmers to close shops, mandis, and other activities in the entire village, and join the local demonstrations to create pressure on the Union government in accepting its long awaited demand of guaranteed procurement of all crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The SKM has accused the BJP-led Union government of backtracking its promises.

The farmers’ collective further demanded that the government should fulfil the commitments on MSP and others it had given in writing to the SKM on December 9, 2021.