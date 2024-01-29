Godse is India's first terrorist, Gandhi's principles' only hope: B K Hariprasad

MANGALURU: The atmosphere of fear and biased attitude in India, created by the right wing people can be tackled only with the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, said MLC B K Hariprasad on Monday, during a talk on 'Gandhi's visit to coast' organised by DYFI on the occasion of assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.
"Nathuram Godse is this nation's first terrorist. Terrorism entered to our country because of Godse. As many as 144 countries across the world celebrate birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi because he brought freedom without firing a single bullet. Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King were all followers of Gandhi but such a great personality is being portrayed as a villain by few. There is no bigger Hindu than Mahatma Gandhi, " he said.
Former Dakshina Kannada DC A B Ibrahim who presided over the programme opined that there is a helpless situation where both Godse and Gandhi are being worshipped.
Retired principal Dr Udaya Irvattur delivering a talk on the topic said that there is no death for Gandhi's principles.
"We are talking about Sanatan Dharma and culture but it was Gandhi who showed us what is 'dharma'. Gandhi didn't fight to defeat anyone but to bring change. Gandhi visited coastal Karnataka thrice and gave a message on Hindu and Muslim unity, self-sufficient life, idea of Swarajya, removal of untouchability," he said.
B K Hariprasad later talking to media persons accused BJP of disrupting peace by hoisting the Bhagwa flag in place of national flag at Keregodu in Mandya and the government must take strict action against the accused.
"BJP is trying to woo the majority by insulting the tricolour and the Constitution."
To a question on Jagadish Shettar rejoining the BJP, Hariprasad said that Shettar is a decent gentleman and Congress should have ensured he stays in the party however he wished him well.
To Leader of Opposition R Ashok's statement that state government will collapse after Lok Sabha polls, Hariprasad said that Ashok is daydreaming on becoming the chief minister but there is a long queue in his party and his dream will not be fulfilled.