Godse is India's first terrorist, Gandhi's principles' only hope: B K Hariprasad

"We are talking about Sanatan Dharma and culture but it was Gandhi who showed us what is 'dharma'. Gandhi didn't fight to defeat anyone but to bring change. Gandhi visited coastal Karnataka thrice and gave a message on Hindu and Muslim unity, self-sufficient life, idea of Swarajya, removal of untouchability," he said.

B K Hariprasad later talking to media persons accused BJP of disrupting peace by hoisting the Bhagwa flag in place of national flag at Keregodu in Mandya and the government must take strict action against the accused.

"BJP is trying to woo the majority by insulting the tricolour and the Constitution."

To a question on Jagadish Shettar rejoining the BJP, Hariprasad said that Shettar is a decent gentleman and Congress should have ensured he stays in the party however he wished him well.

To Leader of Opposition R Ashok's statement that state government will collapse after Lok Sabha polls, Hariprasad said that Ashok is daydreaming on becoming the chief minister but there is a long queue in his party and his dream will not be fulfilled.