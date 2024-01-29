Gujarat boat tragedy: Four held, takes number of arrests to 13; 6 on the run

VADODARA: The number of persons arrested in connection with the January 18 Harni boat tragedy, which killed 12 students and two teachers, in Vadodara in Gujarat reached 13 on Monday after four persons were held, a police official said.

The four comprise three partners of Kotia Projects, the private firm which was given a contract by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation to manage a recreation zone at Motnath lake, and a sub contractor, the official informed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Panna Momaya identified the three partners as Jatin Doshi and his daughters-in-law Neha Doshi and Tejal Doshi, while the sub contractor is Nilesh Jain, who was roped in by key accused Paresh Shah to run the recreation zone.

"Jatin Doshi and his two daughters-in-law each hold 5 per cent stake in Kotia Projects, which was given a contract by VMC to operate boating and other recreational activities at the lake.

Key accused Paresh Shah, whose kin are partners in Kotia Projects, had given a sub-contract to Nilesh Jain to run the recreation zone," Momaya told reporters.

Shah, who was handling the overall operations of Kotia Projects, was nabbed on January 25, the DCP added.

"Of the 19 persons named in the FIR, 13 persons have been arrested. Six persons, including Paresh Shah's son Vatsal, are on the run," Momaya said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) after the incident, which took place when students and teachers of New Sunrise School were on a picnic.

While 12 students and two teachers drowned, 18 students and two teachers were rescued.

In its complaint to police, the Vadodara civic body pointed out lapses on the part of Kotia Projects, including non-maintenance of boats, not keeping adequate number of life-saving equipment and life jackets.