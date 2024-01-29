I fall asleep within 30 seconds of going to bed: PM Modi cautions students against excessive screen time

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he falls asleep within 30 seconds of going to bed and cautioned students against screen time causing disturbance in sleep.

Interacting with students, parents and teachers during the seventh edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha' at Bharat Mandapam, the prime minister said screen time eats into sleep time.

“To maintain a balanced lifestyle, excess of everything should be avoided. A healthy body is crucial for a healthy mind and it requires some routines, spending time in sunlight and getting regular and complete sleep..,” PM Modi said.

“Habits like screen time are eating into the required sleep time, which is considered very important by modern health science,” he said.