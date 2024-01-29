'Lord Ram’s rule inspired makers of Constitution': PM in ‘Mann ki Baat’

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the rule of Lord Ram was a source of inspiration for the makers of the Constitution, and it was this sentiment that united crores of people during the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony on January 22.

He was addressing the 109th edition of the ‘Mann ki Baat’, a monthly radio show. “That’s why on January 22 in Ayodhya, I had talked about ‘Dev se Desh’. I’d referred to ‘Ram se Rashtra’," Modi said.

PM Modi further stated that Sita and Lakshman’s pictures had adorned the pages of the original Constitution.

On how Ram has been rooted in India’s culture, he said, “Everyone’s feeling is the same, everyone’s devotion is the same. Ram is in everyone’s words, Ram is in everyone’s heart”.

He said that the collective strength shown during the consecration ceremony in the country will take the country to new heights of progress.