'Lord Ram’s rule inspired makers of Constitution': PM in ‘Mann ki Baat’

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the rule of Lord Ram was a source of inspiration for the makers of the Constitution, and it was this sentiment that united crores of people during the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony on January 22.
He was addressing the 109th edition of the ‘Mann ki Baat’, a monthly radio show. “That’s why on January 22 in Ayodhya, I had talked about ‘Dev se Desh’. I’d referred to ‘Ram se Rashtra’," Modi said.
PM Modi further stated that Sita and Lakshman’s pictures had adorned the pages of the original Constitution.
On how Ram has been rooted in India’s culture, he said, “Everyone’s feeling is the same, everyone’s devotion is the same. Ram is in everyone’s words, Ram is in everyone’s heart”.
He said that the collective strength shown during the consecration ceremony in the country will take the country to new heights of progress.
In his pre-recorded radio broadcast, PM Modi urged young voters to register themselves so that they could exercise their franchise.
The PM also said that a solution to sort out a longstanding problem that emerged in the absence of a common language for the terminology of diseases, treatments and medicines in alternative medicines like Ayurveda, Siddha, or Unani has also been determined now.
“I am happy to share that the Ministry of AYUSH has categorised the data and terminology related to Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani medicine with the help of the World Health Organisation. Through the efforts of both, the terminology related to disease and treatment in Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha medicine has been codified,” the Prime Minister said.
Speaking about the recent Padma awards, Modi said, “I am very happy that the system of Padma awards has transformed completely in the last decade. Now it has become people’s Padma”, he claimed, adding that the contribution of each one of the Padma awardees has been an inspiration for the countrymen.
The PM also lauded the participation of Nari Shakti in this year’s Republic Day parade, saying that out of the 20 contingents, 11 were all-women.
He asserted that India-on the path of becoming ‘vikshit-bharat’ in the 21st century, is moving ahead with the mantra of women-led development and that 13 women athletes were honoured with the Arjuna Award this year also.
PM Modi also lauded organ donors, saying that some people are performing their duties through social service, some by joining the Army, some by teaching the next generation. Still, there are some who, even after the end of life, fulfil their responsibilities towards society.