MP CM meets Rajasthan counterpart as prospects for canal project brighten

JAIPUR: Prospects for an agreement between the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments over the East Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), a canal project crucial for serving the water needs of 13 districts of east Rajasthan have brightened.

MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav visited Jaipur on Sunday, engaging in a significant discussion with his Rajasthan counterpart Bhajan Lal Sharma at his residence.

The primary focus of their talks centered around the ERCP and the escalating water crisis in Rajasthan. The two CMs said after their meeting that a detailed agreement between the two states over the ERCP will be implemented quickly and will be soon be announced.

The ERCP canal ran into controversy during the Congress rule because while the Gehlot government was ruling in Rajasthan, the MP govt had raised all kinds of objections to prevent the ERCP from becoming a functional reality.