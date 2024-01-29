Mumbai Diary: MVA may share 2-3 seats with Ambedkar party

MVA may share 2-3 seats with Ambedkar party

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is keen on taking Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar on board the INDIA bloc ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Ambedkar, however, is yet to take a firm stand, choosing to remain ambiguous. In the proposed alliance, the MVA is ready to offer two to three seats in Maharashtra; Ambedkar has put forth the demand for 12 seats on social media, also insisting the Shiv Sena (UBT) to ditch other allies and contest on 24 seats each in the gebneral elections. MVA feels Ambedkar may pull back at the last minute like in the 2019 Lok Sabha and the state assembly elections.

Rohit Pawar, the new ‘Dada’ in Maha politics?

Dada, the nickname of NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, the grand nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, in close circles is now echoing in state politics. When Rohit Pawar appeared before the ED in connection with a money laundering probe, an eye-catching poster appeared at the NCP office, showing Rohit Pawar and bearing the message: ‘Padnara Dada nave, ladnara Dada’ (This Dada will not run away; Dada is a fighter). This may also be a jibe at Dy CM Ajit Pawar, also referred to as ‘Dada’. Following the ED notice, Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-led government in Maharashtra, the poster incited.