NewsClick case: Delhi Court extends editor, HR's Judicial custody till February 17

NEW DELHi: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday extended till February 17 judicial custody of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and its HR department head Amit Chakraborty in a case registered under the anti-terror law UAPA which is allegedly connected to the "spreading" of pro-China propaganda by them.

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur on Monday extended their judicial custody till February 17 (Saturday). Earlier, the judge had allowed Chakraborty to turn as approver in the matte while Purkayastha is to remain an accused in the case for allegedly getting the funds from China, routed through the US.

In a previous hearing, the cops had submitted that the accused "need to be confronted" with protected witnesses and electronic material seized in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case.

The Delhi Police arrested Purkayastha and Chakraborty on October 3 and remanded them to seven days of police custody on October 4. Later, they were sent to judicial custody on October 10 for ten days which was extended to five more days and then to police custody for nine days.

Earlier, his counsel had vehemently opposed the Delhi Police's charges, asking how his client as a journalist doing a critical or impartial act of journalism about the government can become any of the unlawful activities.