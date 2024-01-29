NHAI’s ‘Rajmargyatra’ app to show details of tourist sites near highways

NEW DELHI: The details of tourist sites in the vicinity of national highways and convenient routes to reach them will soon be available on the ‘Rajmargyatra’ mobile application launched by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The app was created for improved user experience on highways, offering essential information and complaint redressal.

According to officials, the NHAI is updating its app following a suggestion from the Ministry of Tourism to increase tourist footfalls at sites located within 25 kilometre radius of the highways.

The topic was discussed during a roundtable conference held by the tourism ministry to explore and leverage the potential of India’s tourism ecosystem last month.

Officials said that towns with tourist potential and places of tourist interest in the vicinity of entry or exit points of the highways will be embedded in the app.

The ministry, however, suggested mapping places that are in the radius of 200 km of highways.