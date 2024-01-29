No more polls after 2024 if Modi wins, says Mallikarjun Kharge

BHUBANESWAR: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the 2024 elections will be the last chance for people to save democracy in the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi may not hold polls any more if BJP wins.

“You will have to make the choice between saving democracy and living under a dictatorship as PM Narendra Modi will not hold elections if he wins the poll,” Kharge said while addressing the Odisha Bachao Samabesh organised by the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) here.

Kharge lashed out at the Centre for using CBI and ED to intimidate leaders of Opposition political parties many of whom he said quit their parties or resigned from alliances out of fear. He said one such leader quit recently.