Not maintainable: MS Dhoni to Delhi HC over defamation plea by ex-business partners

NEW DELHI: Former Indian Cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday submitted before the Delhi High Court that a defamation plea filed against him by his two former business partners was not maintainable.

Justice Prathiba M Singh, while dealing with the defamation case filed by Dhoni's former business partners Mihir Diwakar and his wife Soumya Das who were seeking a permanent injunction and damages against Dhoni and others, refused to restrain media outlets at this juncture.

During the hearing, Dhoni’s counsel submitted that the plaint against his client was not maintainable as he just filed a case against the couple in a Ranchi court.

Also, a copy of the documents in the present case was not received, and was only informed by the high court registry about the filing of the case, he added.

To this, the court asked the plaintiffs’ counsel to supply a complete set of documents to Dhoni’s counsel within three days.

Dhoni had lodged a criminal case at the Ranchi Civil Court against his former business partners Mihir Diwakar and Soma Das of Arka Sports and Management Limited for allegedly cheating him of Rs 15 crore.