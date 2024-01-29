Over 150 from Congress, AASU join BJP days after Assam leg of Nyay Yatra

GUWAHATI: The BJP received a shot in the arm on Sunday when over 150 members from Congress and All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) joined the party.

Among those who wore saffron included former minister Bismita Gogoi, expelled Youth Congress state president Angkita Dutta and former AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath. They joined the ruling party in the presence of its state chief Bhabesh Kalita and ministers Pijush Hazarika and Jayanta Malla Baruah.

The development comes days after Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passed through Assam. The BJP was quick to take a dig at the grand old party. “I have to admit Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Bus Nyay Yatra has created a huge impact in Assam. Over 150 leaders have joined BJP today,” Pijush Hazarika wrote on X.

After joining BJP, Bismita alleged women were no longer safe in Congress. “Congress stooped so low that they discussed even about my blouse. They said my blouse has a lotus and as such, I am joining BJP. I am hurt that they are not respecting women. I cannot take names but I was told that a Congress leader, entrusted with an important responsibility, said this,” Bismita alleged.