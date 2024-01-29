Punjab’s Tarn Taran blast case: NIA attaches property of key accused Gurjant Singh

NEW DELHI: The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA on Monday said it has got major boost in its effort to dismantle the terror ecosystem in Punjab, as it has received an order from a special Mohali court to attach the property of a key accused in a 2019 Tarn Taran blast case.
The NIAS in an official statement said, the immovable property attached belongs to Gurjant Singh, a key accused, who has been named in the charge sheet filed in connection with the case. “The Court has ordered the attachment of the property under section 33 (1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967,” it added.
The NIA registered a case of its own and took over the investigation on September 23, 2019, which was based on the original FIR dated September 5, 2029, of Taran Taran Police.
According to the NIA the case relates to the terrorist activities of a terror gang headed by one Bikramjit Singh Panjwar. The gang was involved in carrying out several terror acts in Punjab.
“As part of their plans to promote violence in the state, the terror gang had planned to attack Dera Muradpur, Tarn Taran. But, the explosives concealed for the purpose prematurely exploded in Village Pandori Golan, Tarn Taran, while being retrieved from the ground where they had been buried<” the NIA said.
The accused Gurjant Singh was a member of this terror gang and was present on the spot, when the explosives were being retrieved.
It is to be noted here that the kingpin of the crime Bikramjit Singh Panjwar has already been extradited from Austria by the NIA in December 2022, the agency informed.
The charge sheet in the case was filed on March 11, 2020, followed by a supplementary charge sheet, which was submitted in the court on March 23, 2023.