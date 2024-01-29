Punjab’s Tarn Taran blast case: NIA attaches property of key accused Gurjant Singh

NEW DELHI: The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA on Monday said it has got major boost in its effort to dismantle the terror ecosystem in Punjab, as it has received an order from a special Mohali court to attach the property of a key accused in a 2019 Tarn Taran blast case.

The NIAS in an official statement said, the immovable property attached belongs to Gurjant Singh, a key accused, who has been named in the charge sheet filed in connection with the case. “The Court has ordered the attachment of the property under section 33 (1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967,” it added.

The NIA registered a case of its own and took over the investigation on September 23, 2019, which was based on the original FIR dated September 5, 2029, of Taran Taran Police.

According to the NIA the case relates to the terrorist activities of a terror gang headed by one Bikramjit Singh Panjwar. The gang was involved in carrying out several terror acts in Punjab.