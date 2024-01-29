Rajya Sabha Polls 2024: Biennial elections to fill 56 seats across 15 states on Feb 27

NEW DELHI: Biennial elections to fill 56 seats across 15 states in the Rajya Sabha will be held on February 27, the Election Commission said on Monday.

While the term of office for 50 members retire on April 2, remaining six will do so on April 3, the Election Commission said.

The states from where members are retiring are Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Rajasthan.

The term of office for a member of the Rajya Sabha is six years.

One-third of the members of the Rajya Sabha, a permanent body, retire every two years, ensuring continuity in the functioning of the house.

Members of the upper house of the Parliament, are elected indirectly by the elected members of the State Legislative Assemblies. They are elected through a system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote.