SC transfers to itself pleas related to caste certificate scam in MBBS admissions in West Bengal

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday transferred to itself pleas related to a tussle between two benches of the Calcutta High Court over the issue of a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in issuance of caste certificates to candidates aspiring for reserved category seats.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said it has decided to transfer all the cases related to the issue to itself and directed completion of pleadings in a period of three weeks.

We will list the pleas exactly after three weeks, said the bench which also comprised justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose.