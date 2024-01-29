Thane woman files cheating complaint against husband for hiding his medical condition

THANE: A 32-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Thane district has filed a police complaint of cheating and cruelty against her husband after he allegedly did not inform her that he was undergoing treatment for impotency, an official said on Monday.

The couple tied the knot on June 8 last year in Nashik.

The woman in her complaint said sometime after their marriage, she stumbled upon medical documents revealing that her 40-year-old husband was undergoing treatment for impotency, the official from Khadakpada police station said.

Upon confrontation, the man confessed to concealing about his medical condition before getting married, the woman said in her complaint.

Based on her complaint, the police on Friday registered a case against her husband under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), the official said.

A probe was on into the case, he added.