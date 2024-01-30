14 suspended MPs to return for budget session after parliamentary panels' recommendation

NEW DELHI: Fourteen opposition MPs, who were suspended during the last session and their case referred to privilege committees, will return to attend Parliament's Budget session, with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi saying that the Chairs in the two Houses have agreed to the government's request to this effect.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha committees had recommended that their suspension be withdrawn after they expressed regret for their conduct during the Winter session when their relentless protests prompted the Chairs to take action.

While a total of 146 opposition MPs, 100 in Lok Sabha and the rest in Rajya Sabha, were suspended for bringing placards into the chambers and frequently disrupting parliamentary proceedings, the transgressions by these 14 were considered more serious.