Allahabad HC rejects protection pleas by 8 interfaith couples, citing violation of UP anti-conversion law

PRAYAGRAJ: Allahabad High Court has dismissed petitions by eight interfaith couples seeking protection, observing that their marriages did not comply with Uttar Pradesh's anti-conversion law.

Passed in 2021, the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act prohibits religious conversions by misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion and allurement.

The couples, through separate petitions, had sought the high court's direction for their protection and non-interference in their matrimonial lives. The court dismissed these petitions on different dates between January 10 and 16.