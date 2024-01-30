Amid seat-sharing talks with INDIA bloc, Samajwadi Party names 16 candidates for LS polls

Ravidas Mehrotra, sitting MLA from Lucknow Central, has been named as the party candidate from Lucknow Lok Sabha seat.

Similarly, the sitting SP MLA from Katehari in Ambedkarnagar district, Lalji Verma, has been named as the party candidate from Ambedkarnagar parliamentary constituency.

Akshay Yadav, son of senior SP leader Ramgopal Yadav, has been named as the candidate from Firozabad, while Dharmendra Yadav fielded from Budaun parliamentary constituency.

Recently, Yadav said his party’s alliance with the Congress is “off to a good start with 11 strong seats (to the Congress)”.

“This trend will move forward with the winning equation. ‘INDIA’ team and ‘PDA (backwards, Dalits, and minorities)’ strategy will change history,” he said in a post on X.