Budget 2024: Industries seek tax incentives to boost innovation, investment

With the vote-on-account for fiscal 2024-25 around the corner, leading industry associations have placed their wish lists before the government, focusing on boosting investments, manufacturing competitiveness, innovation, MSME growth and ease of compliance.

In its memorandum, FICCI has called for maintaining thrust on public and private investments to cushion any slowdown given global headwinds. It suggests extending the concessional tax regime for manufacturing companies under Section 115BAB by 5 years to attract global manufacturers under the China+1 policy.

To boost innovation, FICCI recommends rationalizing the patent box regime by extending the 10% concessional tax rate to sale of patented products made in India. It also suggests allowing royalty income from patent applications awaiting registration to avail this, along with relaxing ‘true and first inventor’ condition to facilitate funding for research.