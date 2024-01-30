CBI to file supplementary charge sheet in land-for-job scam against Lalu Prasad Yadav, family

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday submitted before Delhi's Rouse Avenue court that it will file a supplementary charge sheet within a month in a case related to the alleged Railways' land-for-job scam case against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members.

Before Special Judge Vishal Gogne, the CBI said the final report will be filed by the end of February.

The submission came while the central probe agency was giving a reply to an application moved by RJD leader Ahmed Ashfaq Karim for releasing Rs 13 lakh cash seized during the investigation.

During the hearing, Lalu and other family members appeared through video conferencing.

After short submissions of counsels, the court has kept the application pending till the filing of the supplementary charge sheet while posting it for consideration on February 27.