CBI to file supplementary charge sheet in land-for-job scam against Lalu Prasad Yadav, family

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday submitted before Delhi's Rouse Avenue court that it will file a supplementary charge sheet within a month in a case related to the alleged Railways' land-for-job scam case against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members.
Before Special Judge Vishal Gogne, the CBI said the final report will be filed by the end of February.
The submission came while the central probe agency was giving a reply to an application moved by RJD leader Ahmed Ashfaq Karim for releasing Rs 13 lakh cash seized during the investigation.
During the hearing, Lalu and other family members appeared through video conferencing.
After short submissions of counsels, the court has kept the application pending till the filing of the supplementary charge sheet while posting it for consideration on February 27.
On Saturday, the court had summoned former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and her daughters, Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav while taking cognizance of the first chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case connecting the alleged land-for-jobs scam.
The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Lalu's family when he was the Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009.
It pertains to 'Group D' appointments made in the West Central Zone of the Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh during Lalu Prasad's tenure in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, according to officials.
The agency registered the case on May 18, 2022, against Prasad and 15 others, including his wife, two daughters, and unidentified public servants and private people.
In October last year, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court had granted bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and daughter RJD MP Misa Bharti in the case which is being probed by the CBI.